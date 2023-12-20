Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Acquires C$85,800.00 in Stock

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:MEQ traded up C$3.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 1 year low of C$115.11 and a 1 year high of C$152.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.78.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.6795758 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

