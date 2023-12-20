Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $8.40. Manitex International shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 313,623 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Manitex International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $172.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Stories

