Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.19. 33,972,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,883,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.