Martha A. Wiegand Sells 3,334 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

CEIX stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

