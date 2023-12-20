Martha A. Wiegand Sells 3,334 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
CEIX stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
