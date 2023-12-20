Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Shares Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.
