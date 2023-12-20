Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.60 ($7.17) and last traded at €6.60 ($7.17). Approximately 97 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.75 ($7.34).

Metro Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

