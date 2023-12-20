Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 28,073,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,120,496. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

