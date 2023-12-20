Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,537,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

