MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Up 6.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. 465,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 238,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

