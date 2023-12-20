Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HIE opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

