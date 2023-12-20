Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
HIE opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.