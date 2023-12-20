MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 1,611,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $29.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLKN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

