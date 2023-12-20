MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.16 EPS.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

