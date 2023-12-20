MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.86

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 670518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

