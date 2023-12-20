Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis Buys 3,000 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,465.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 2,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 100 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 120 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $696.00.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 106,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,614. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $179.35 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

