Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 227,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
