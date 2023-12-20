Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $141.83

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.83, but opened at $145.48. Moog shares last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

Moog Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.05 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

