Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Free Report) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

