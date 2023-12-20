Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.70. 1,951,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,031,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

