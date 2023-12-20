National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.95.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$101.28. 620,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,739. The stock has a market cap of C$34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.72. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

