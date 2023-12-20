Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $14.10. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 71,936 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

