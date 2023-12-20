New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 26th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.9%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $191,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.