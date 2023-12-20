Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 55650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on shares of Nexteq in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXQ
Nexteq Price Performance
About Nexteq
Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteq
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.