Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 55650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on shares of Nexteq in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.51.

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

