Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $12.31. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 439,377 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $549.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.