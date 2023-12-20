Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 5.1%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,490,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,819,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Detillio acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutex Health news, COO Joshua Detillio bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 224,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $51,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,995,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

