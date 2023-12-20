Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5.3%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.82 and last traded at $76.06. Approximately 339,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 401,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,845 shares of company stock worth $5,943,153. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

