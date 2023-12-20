Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.67

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 220313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

