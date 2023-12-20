NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7,000.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7,000.00 and last traded at $6,971.18, with a volume of 2998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,936.65.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,079.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,127.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

