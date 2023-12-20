OKC Token (OKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $268.53 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, OKC Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $20.04 or 0.00045978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

