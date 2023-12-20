Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 40,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 134,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Ondine Biomedical Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.77.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

