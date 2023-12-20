Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$90.89 and last traded at C$90.92. 72,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 155,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on ONEX. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
