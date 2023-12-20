Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.27. 756,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 727,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Open Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $969.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,703,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 726,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

