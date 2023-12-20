Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $92.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.88 million and $38.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

