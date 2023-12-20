Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 2%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.37. 86,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 162,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 16,392.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,001,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 173,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 369.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,320 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,104,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 142.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 713,450 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

