Oxen Trading Down 4.1% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $6,798.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,431.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00160317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00529704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00401998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00113321 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,976,312 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.