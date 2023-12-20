Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 44,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $147.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

