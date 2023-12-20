Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
