Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 3,017,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

