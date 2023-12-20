Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Increased to C$0.80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.65. 173,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,913. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.27 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. Parkit Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.73.

In other news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 100,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. 36.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

