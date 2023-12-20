Paul Magrath Sells 22,500 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 22,500 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$89,325.00.

Paul Magrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Paul Magrath sold 3,000 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

Bitfarms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BITF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.66. 7,315,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,208. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.18.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

