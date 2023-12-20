PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

