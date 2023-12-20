PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Trading Down 14%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised PayPoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

PayPoint Stock Performance

PayPoint Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Stories

