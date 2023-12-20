PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Trecia M. Canty Sells 10,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 2,430,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

