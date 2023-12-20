Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.70. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.
Pender Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The firm has a market cap of C$50.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.60.
About Pender Growth Fund
Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.
