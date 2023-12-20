PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Dividend Announcement

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 62,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 51,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 170.73% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

