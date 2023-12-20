PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance
PRT stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 170.73% and a return on equity of 19.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PermRock Royalty Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.