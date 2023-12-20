Pharos Energy plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21.82 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.36 million, a PE ratio of -275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharos Energy

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 29,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,318.10). In other Pharos Energy news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,318.10). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 27,903 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £6,417.69 ($8,116.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62,293 shares of company stock worth $1,398,349. 50.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

