PHSC plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PHSC Stock Up 10.2 %

PHSC stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Wednesday. PHSC has a 12 month low of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The firm has a market cap of £2.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get PHSC alerts:

Insider Activity at PHSC

In related news, insider Nicola C. Coote sold 200,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £44,050.16 ($55,710.33). Company insiders own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.