Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 6,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $172.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pigeon Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

