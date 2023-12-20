PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $100.02. 1,042,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,032,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.