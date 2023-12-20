Piper Sandler Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $30.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 768,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

